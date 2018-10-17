Are you familiar with Jürgen Klopp’s quotes?
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is perceived as one of the most arrogant coaches in the league whilst Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is often calm and collected on the touchline. However, it’s Jürgen Klopp who takes the title of the most eccentric coach in the Premier League.
Prior to joining the Merseyside club in 2015, Jürgen Klopp had a fantastic managerial record in Germany. His first job was with Mainz 05. Following the departure of Eckhard Krautzun, Klopp transferred to the manager’s hot seat and experienced great success with the club, winning promotion in 2004 and leading them to the UEFA Cup first round in 2005. The German would then join Borussia Dortmund where he experienced his most successful period as a manager, winning two league titles and three domestic cups, Klopp led the club to their most successful period in years.
Klopp then joined Liverpool in October 2015.
Since arriving at the club, Klopp has often made the headlines for his amusing quotes and his antics on the touchline. The German made headlines at the start of this season when he compared his Liverpool team to Rocky Balboa, and champions Manchester City to Ivan Drago. This odd quote may have baffled some, but it is not the first time that Klopp has come out with quotes like this.
Throughout football history there have been unique managers which have come out with some interesting quotes. Brian Clough’s “I wouldn’t say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one.” is a quote that won’t be going away any time soon, and you’d probably expect the same for a lot of Klopp’s quotes.
With his unique quotes being a huge part of his personality, this quiz has been created which tests your knowledge on Jürgen Klopp. Are you able to identify all of the Klopp quotes? Take this quiz to find out.