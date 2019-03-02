Arsenal eye Barcelona target Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana?
Arsenal are prepared to lock horns with Barcelona in the race to sign Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
The Cameroon international has emerged as a rumoured target for the Spanish champions earlier this week.
The 22-year-old has caught the eye with his displays in Eredivisie and has also played a key role in Ajax’s run to the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
Despite having to compete with the Catalan giants, the aforementioned report suggests that Arsenal are willing to pay up to £26million for the Cameroonian shot-stopper.
The north London outfit eyeing more strength in depth between the sticks as their back-up keeper Petr Cech is set to leave the Emirates.
The Gunners splashed out to sign Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno last summer, but doubts remain over the German’s quality.