Arsenal fans react to Oxlade-Chamberlain transfer rumours
Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to Twitter to express his future to the Gunners which has sparked a huge reaction.
🔴⚪️ #Gunners pic.twitter.com/cwIGb6Qdus
— Alex Ox-Chamberlain (@Alex_OxChambo) December 30, 2016
Reports on Wednesday stated that the England international were linked with the Premier League rivals Liverpool as the player himself struggles for a regular place at the Emirates Stadium. However, the Reds manager Jurgen Klopp refused the speculation, labelling it as “nonsense”.
Oxlade-Chamberlain has been in good form across his 15 appearances, scoring two goals and provided three assists.
It’s okay to say the majority of the Gunners’ supporters are pleased with the 23-year-old’s latest tweet, with some predicting at the possibility that he has signed a new deal.
Here are the best reaction on Twitter..
