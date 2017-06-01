Arsenal keeper Wojciech Szczesny on Juve radar
Juventus have expressed their desire in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to the Daily Mail.
The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan with the Italian side AS Roma, but the Giallorossi did not secure a buyout option for the stopper.
As a result, other Serie A clubs are said to be interested in Szczesny following his impressive displays between the sticks, with Napoli are one of the sides are said to be interested.
The report states, the Bianconeri have now also joined the race for the Poland international’s signature, he would be offered somewhere around £3.5m-per-year to join Massimiliano Allegri’s side.
Szczesny has had a stellar season at the Stadio Olimpico, playing every minute of the game in Serie A, keeping 14 clean sheets.