Arsenal keeping line up Mario Gotze swoop
Arsenal are lining up a swoop for Mario Gotze from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the German newspaper Bild, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.
The Gunners are monitoring Gotze’s situation at Signal Iduna Park ahead of the summer transfer window.
The north London outfit are potentially interested in a deal to lure the 26-year-old midfielder to The Emirates this summer.
The Germany international has 12 months remaining on his current contract with BVB, with that said he may be available for a cut-price fee this summer.
The report goes on to claim, Arsenal are closely monitoring the developments of Dortmund star as they ponder making a bid for the attacking midfielder
Gotze has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in 26 Bundesliga appearances for Borussia Dortmund this campaign.