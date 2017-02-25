Arsenal line up Pablo Fornals move
Arsenal are reportedly keeping close tabs on the development of Malaga midfielder Pablo Fornals ahead of the summer move for the Spaniard.
The 21-year-old has scored four times and provided two assists in 22 appearances for the La Liga outfit this season, and it is understood that host of European clubs have sent their scouts to watch him in action.
Marca claim, the Gunners are among the playerâ€™s admirers and will continue to monitor his performances over the next couple of months ahead of a potential summer move.
Arsenal are expected to be in the summer transfer window for attacking midfielders as uncertainty remain over the future of Jack Wilshere, who is currently serving his loan at Bournemouth.
Fornalsâ€™s contract to Malaga is running until the summer of 2019, has a buy-out clause in the region of Â£10m.
The North Londoners have also been credited with an interest in AS Monacoâ€™s Tiemoue Bakayoko.