Arsenal prepare swoop for Ligue 1 defender
Arsenal have reportedly outlined their intentions to move for Saint-Etienne teenager William Saliba this summer, according to Goal.com.
The Gunners are interested in a potential deal to sign the 18-year-old defender in the summer transfer window as manager Unai Emery looks to strengthen their defensive line ahead of a new season.
The report states that the north Londoners have been scouting the teenager throughout the current season and could make an offer somewhere in the region of £25million to sign the Saint-Etienne starlet.
The Frenhcman has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Ligue 1 this term, made 13 starts and three substitute appearances.
Having missed out on Champions League through the Premier League top four this term, the Gunners are looking to revamp their squad with young talent.