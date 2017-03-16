Arsenal keen on signing Stuttgart midfielder Berkay Ozcan?
Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing VFB Stuttgart youngster Berkay Ozcan, according to the player’s agent.
Ozcan has made vibes in the German football since breaking into Die Roten’s first team, scoring seven goals in 18 appearances.
The 19-year-old midfielder has now allegedly caught the attention of some European football’s elite clubs, with Arsenal are among a number of clubs revealed by the player’s agent Baris Yukselsen as an ideal destination for the Turkey Under-21s international.
“Many top clubs are interested in Berkay,” Yukselsen told Football.London. “Arsenal have Berkay on their list, but at the moment he is focusing on Stuttgart’s resurgence.”
Ozcan joined the Swabians from Karlsruher SC in 2013 and progressed through the youth ranks, before committing himself to the club on a new four-year deal in 2015.