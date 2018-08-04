Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi pens new long-term contract
Arsenal attacker Alex Iwobi has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium on Friday evening.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who broke into the first team in 2015, extends his 13-year stay with the Gunners after joining the Premier League outfit at the age of nine.
Really Pleased To Extend My Contract & Commit My Future To This Special Club. From Under 6 To BIG17 So Many People Have Helped Me. Thank You. Grateful To Our New Manager For The Faith Shown In Me & Our Fans For The Love, Support & Patience. Excited For 18/19 🙏🏽❤️ #Gunners pic.twitter.com/CUaEbpEv2B
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) August 3, 2018
Iwobi expressed his desire after signing the extension. “It’s always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal,” the Nigerian World Cup star said. “To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I’m doing the Arsenal family proud, as well as my family.
“The first kit that I had was Arsenal and long may I continue to represent them. I always realise that I have to be representing the team and giving 100 percent at all times. It’s not just myself or my family I’m representing, I also represent the people and the younger generation as well.”
Iwobi scored three goals in 26 Premier League games last season.