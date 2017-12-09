AS Roma consider fresh move for Riyad Mahrez
The Italian outfit AS Roma will return for Leicester City midfielder Riyad Mahrez in the January transfer window, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.
The Algeria international was heavily linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium back in the summer, handing in a transfer request through a big-money move.
The Foxes refused to budge on the midfielder’s valuation, though, with the Giallorossi seeing a number of bids knocked back.
The 26-year-old has shown signs of his best form this season, and the report suggests that the winger remains a prime target for the Italian side ahead of January transfer window.
Roma may have to spend over £45m for Mahrez, however, as the La Liga giants, Barcelona have also shown an interest in the highly-rated midfielder.