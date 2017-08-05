Aston Villa fans react to Josh Onomah’s arrival

| August 5, 2017 | Aston Villa, English Premier League, Football Fans | No Comments

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Josh Onomah on a season-long loan.

At the age of 20, the midfielder could able to get some first-team minutes under his belt, having made five appearances in the Premier League last term, all coming from the bench.

He came through the Spurs’ academy in 2015, but has struggled to earn a regular place in the first team.

Onomah is the fifth player to join Villans in the ongoing transfer window following the arrival of Sam Johnstone, Ahmed Elmohamady, Glenn Whelan, Chris Samba and John Terry from Chelsea.

Here are the best reactions from Fans about Onomah’s arrival.

Comments

comments