Balotelli to remain at Nice for 2018-19 season
The French outfit Nice have confirmed that the controversial Italian hitman Mario Balotelli to remain at the club for the 2018-19 season.
The Italy international joined the Ligue 1 outfit in 2016 on a free transfer, following a disastrous spell with Liverpool.
Over the past two campaigns, he has scored 43 times in 66 appearances for the club.
https://twitter.com/ogcnice_eng/status/1031646107984711680
The 28-year-old striker future appeared in jeopardy when he failed to show up for the first day of pre-season training, leading to harsh words from manager Patrick Vieira.
Balotelli had been linked with a move to a plethora of clubs, including Marseille and Napoli, but the French side have confirmed he will remain with them for the remainder of this season.