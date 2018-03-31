Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti wanted by Man United
FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Spanish outlet Sport claims, the Catalan giants have accepted that the France international is likely to leave the Camp Nou and sign for the 20-time English champions this summer.
The Spanish giants have already drawn up a three-man shortlist to replace the Frenchman should he leave the Blaugrana.
The 24-year-old has been in regular contact with the Red Devils about a move to Old Trafford this summer as manager Jose Mourinho looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of next season.
Umtiti has a release clause of £52m which could be a “real” possibility that the defender could end up moving to Manchester United this summer.