Branislav Ivanovic joins Zenit St Petersburg
Zenit St Petersburg have competed the signing of Branislav Ivanovic, who ended his eight-year spell at Chelsea.
The Serbian defender, who appeared in more than 240 Premier League games, has committed his future by singing on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Russian outfit.
The veteran departs the Blues after falling down the pecking order this season, particularly after the appointment of Italian coach Antonio Conte.
Ivanovic, 32 complete his move on the deadline-day and is now expected to join up with his new teammates.
Ivanovic has won two Premier League titles, the Europa League, three FA Cups and UEFA Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.