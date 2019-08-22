Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta joins AS Roma on loan
Chelsea right-back Davide Zappacosta has joined the Italian club AS Roma on an initial six-month loan deal with an option to extend until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old defender has at the same time signed a one-year contract extension with the Blues until June 2022.
“I am pleased to join Roma, after an experience overseas that helped me progress as both a player and a person,” the Italy international said on the club’s official website.
“Being able to play for a great club like this is a huge motivation. I cannot wait to start training.”
He joined Chelsea from Torino for £23m in 2017.
With 22 appearances in his first Premier League season, Zappacosta only played four times in 2018-19.