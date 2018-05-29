Chelsea join race to sign Gareth Bale
Chelsea have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign Real Madrid wantaway forward Gareth Bale.
The 28-year-old has been tipped to leave the BernabÃ©u Stadium this summer amid report suggests that his relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane has become progressively worse.
According to The Express, the Red Devils remain favourites to secure Bale’s signature but they could face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea, as well as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Los Blancos are said to have slapped a Â£80m price tag on the Wales international, who came off the bench to score twice in the club’s’ 3-1 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League final.
The report goes on to claim, Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett is likely to travel to Madrid to meet with Madrid’s president Florentine Perez to discuss his client’s future this week.