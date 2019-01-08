Chelsea keen on £50m bid to sign Edinson Cavani
Chelsea have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani, according to The Daily Express.
The Blues are preparing a £50million bid to sign the Uruguay international as the west Londoners look to solve their “goal-scoring problems” at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is ready to “rebuild” his squad in the coming weeks and the Italian boss is said to be an admirer of Cavani.
The report adds that Sarri has “lost faith” in the forwards at Stamford Bridge and is now looking to make some reinforcements.
However, Chelsea could face competition from China for Cavani’s signature.
Cavani, 31, has scored 10 times and provided one assist in 11 Ligue 1 appearances for The Parisians so far this term.