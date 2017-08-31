Chelsea keen on Rafinha swoop?
Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has reportedly emerged as a possible deadline-day transfer target for the Premier League champions Chelsea.
The Blues manager Antonio Conte is still said to be in the transfer business for a new wing-back after missing out on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who eventually joined the Liverpool FC.
According to German outlet Bild, Conte has identified Rafinha as the ideal player to strengthen his squad at Stamford Bridge.
The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is currently back-up to Joshua Kimmich at the Allianz Arena, has made 204 appearances for the German giants since joining the Bavarians from Genoa in 2011.
Chelsea are reportedly hopeful of completing deals for Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City and Ross Barkley from Everton before the summer transfer window shuts down on Thursday night.