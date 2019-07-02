Chelsea sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid

| July 2, 2019 | Chelsea, Croatia, English Premier League | No Comments

Chelsea have announced the signing of Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old midfielder initially moved to the Blues on loan last summer, helping the west London outfit to win the Europa League in May.

The Croatia international has now completed a permanent move, with the Blues expected to appoint Frank Lampard as their new manager ahead of a new season.

Kovacic told the club’s official website: “I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.

“We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons.”

The attacking midfielder racked up 51 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League giants.

Comments

comments

Show Buttons
Hide Buttons