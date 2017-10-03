Chelsea eyeing €5 swoop for Napoli left back Faouzi Ghoulam
The Premier League champions Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam €5million-a-season to make a move to Stamford Bridge, according to the Algerian publication Le Buteur.
The report suggests that both Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are ready to offer the contract made by the Serie A giants.
Naples newspaper Il Mattino reported last week that Maurizio Sarri’s side had offered the 26-year-old Algerian €2.5m-a-season to stay at the San Paolo.
However now report adds that the defender will reject a new deal, forcing the club to off load in the January transfer window.
Ghoulam’s current contract with the Italian league leaders expires at the end of the season, and therefore available on a free transfer next summer.