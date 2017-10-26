Chelsea to launch £71m bid to sign Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez
October 26, 2017
Chelsea are ready to pounce for the Spain international by making a £20m bid for Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid in the new year, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, as quoted by the Daily Star.
The Blues are willing to offer huge £71m to sign the 22-year-old midfielder in the January transfer window.
The report suggests that the defending Premier League champions want to sign the attacking midfielder to strengthen their options for the second half of the season.
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is a great admirer of the Atletico Madrid prospect and the Italian boss wants the playmaker in the next transfer window.
The west Londoners are currently nine points adrift the premier league leaders Manchester City.