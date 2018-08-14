David Silva announces retirement from Spain duty
Manchester City midfielder David Silva has confirmed his retirement from Spain’s national team after 125 appearances.
The 32-year-old playmaker, who scored 35 times since making his debut 12 years ago in November 2006, said on Twitter that “Without a doubt, it’s been one of the most difficult choices of my career, which I make with gratitude and humility.
“The national team has given me everything and allowed me to grow as a footballer and person since (playing in) the youth categories.
“I’m putting an end to an era charged with emotion from all the moments that come to mind, like the figure of Luis Aragones, a master whom we will never forget.”
https://twitter.com/21LVA/status/1029034259238019073
His last appearances for the country was in the round-of-16 defeat to Russia in this summer’s World Cup.
Silva follows in the footsteps of Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique in retiring for La Roja’s duty after the 2018 World Cup ended in disappointment.