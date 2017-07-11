Done Deal: Dominic Solanke joins Liverpool
Liverpool have announced the signing of England Under-21 striker Dominic Solanke from the Premier League champions Chelsea.
Solanke finalised his move to the Merseyside giants a month after agreeing a deal.
The 19-year-old forward told the club’s official website: “It feels amazing and everyone has made me feel welcome already.
“Even just pulling on the training top, I was over the moon. Hopefully I can put on the shirt in the near future and make some good history here.”
The England Under-21 international leaves the Stamford Bridge having made just one appearance for the Blues, but having scored seven goals in 25 appearances during a loan spell with Vitesse in the 2015-16 campaign
Solanke, who has been a prolific goalscorer throughout Chelsea’s youth ranks, will wear the number 29 shirt in the coming season.