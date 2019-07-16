Everton sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City
Everton have completed the signing of Fabian Delph from Premier League champions Manchester City on a three-year deal.
The England international, who joined the Sky Blues from Aston Villa in 2015, joins for an undisclosed fee.
The 29-year-old midfielder told Everton’s website: “Every time I have played against Everton, whether it was home or away, straight away the first thing that comes to mind when you see the fans is passion.
“You are always going to hear Evertonians and I’m excited to play at home and hear them when I am playing.”
He added: “I’m really happy to be here, I’m going to give absolutely everything – nothing less than 100 percent.
“Hopefully we can push together, fans and players, to do something special.”
The midfielder has won two Premier League medals over the past two seasons at the Etihad and Everton head coach Marco Silva hopes he can bring some of that experience to the dressing room.
Delph began his career at Leeds United before spending six years with Aston Villa.