Is Fabinho on his way to Manchester United?
Fabinho could be the next star to leave AS Monaco if Sky Bet are accurate – giving Manchester United odds of 2/7 to sign the Brazilian.
Monaco were the hip club in this past season’s Champions League, reaching the semi-finals with some entertaining football and exciting young players.
One of those was their right-back Fabinho, who is also capable of playing a holding midfield role. The Brazilian bombed forward, even looking like he was playing as a centre forward at times as Monaco were one of the highest scoring teams around Europe in all competitions.
Not only Sky Bet, but many of the bookmakers have United as odds on to land the exciting defender.
A result of their performance in Europe and upsetting Paris Saint-Germain in winning Ligue 1, a number of Monaco players are now expected to leave the club this summer. Goalkeeper Ederson and playmaker Bernardo Silva have both already joined Manchester City.
Fabinho has been linked with a move to United for a while and with manager José Mourinho in search for a new right-back this summer it makes sense to make a move for the 23-year-old this summer.
Mourinho has already said that he has handed his list of transfer targets to CEO Ed Woodward and the bookmakers were accurate when they expected United to sign Zlatan Ibrahimović and Paul Pogba last summer – so don’t be surprised if Fabinho is wearing a United shirt come the start of the 2017-18 season.
Should United do transfer business with Monaco once, their fans will probably want them to go back to the Stade Louis II and make a move for hotshot Kylian Mbappé. The 18-year-old is linked with a world record transfer fee move to Real Madrid but Premier League fans would love to see the striker move to the Premier League, whether it’s United or not.
The teenage sensation has been linked with both United and Arsenal in recent weeks but persuading him to move to England over Real Madrid is going to take some serious effort. Albeit, the 2017 Champions League winners already have Karim Benzema and Álvaro Morata.