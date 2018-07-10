Juventus close in on Cristiano Ronaldo signing
Real Madrid and Juventus are on the verge of agreeing a financial deal for talismanic forward Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Sky Sports News.
Ronaldo, 33, first emerged as a transfer target for the Italian champions last week, after surrounding speculation on his future lies away from the Bernabeu.
The Serie A giants are hoping that £88m will be enough to conclude a deal, with the Portugal international doing his part in helping to push through an exit after being frustrated at the lack of a new contract offer.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is currently on vacations ahead of pre-season following his World Cup campaign with Portugal, which ended with defeat to Uruguay in the knockout stage.
The report claims that a deal moved a step closer to completion, and “significant developments” are likely to happen in the next 48 hours.
Ronaldo has won four Champions League titles and has enjoyed a successful nine-year spell with Los Blancos in which he has won 15 trophies and become the club’s all-time top goalscorer.