Leicester City want Brazilian midfielder?
Leicester City are reportedly interested in to sign 21-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder Walace Souza Silva from Gremio.
The Brazilian, who played for his national side during the Olympic Games – has been with Gremio since 2013 now it appears that he could be offered the chance to move to Premier League when the transfer window reopens in January.
According to The Sun, the South American has been identified as the ideal long-term replacement for N’Golo Kante, with the premier league champions having struggled since his move to Chelsea.
It has been claimed that Claudio Ranieri’s side are already in talks with Walace’s agent and are prepared to pay £10m if the player makes the switch in January.
Leicester are currently occupy 14th position in the league table.