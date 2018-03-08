Liverpool close to reaching Thomas Lemar agreement
Liverpool are close to reaching an agreement with AS Monaco over a transfer that will see Thomas Lemar move to Anfield next season.
The Frenchman has become one of the most in-demand players on the market, seeing his name linked with a number of clubs across the continent.
Arsenal and Liverpool both emerged as the rumoured frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old midfielder last summer and in January, but the Ligue 1 champions ultimately blocked a move from going through.
According to Le 10 Sport, however, the Merseyside giants have made a fresh approach for Monaco’s attacker Lemar and are now on the verge of reaching an agreement with the French champions.
The report suggests that the Reds are now in the final stages of negotiations over the signature of Lemar, who has scored two goals in the Ligue 1 top flight this season and chipped in with a further seven assists.