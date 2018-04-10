Liverpool consider summer swoop for Marouane Fellaini
Liverpool have reportedly offered Marouane Fellaini a three-year deal as they look to prise him away from Manchester United, according to French outlet L’Equipe.
The Belgium international is out of contract this summer and has attracted the number of interest from European heavyweights with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Besiktas.
But the Merseyside giants are trying to push their way to the queue, with the 30-year-old midfielder’s future remains uncertain despite Jose Mourinho’s attempts to convince him to stay at Old Trafford.
Fellaini has endured a torrid season at Old Trafford, missing out multiple games due to muscle injury, including Saturday’s historic derby victory at the Etihad.