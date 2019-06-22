Liverpool eye swoop for Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka?
Liverpool have emerged as rumoured suitors for Paris FC striker Silas Wamangituka, according to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias.
The striker has scored 11 times in 32 appearances for the Ligue 2 outfit during the 2018-19 campaign.
The Spanish champions Barcelona have previously been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old forward, while Newcastle United and Fiorentina were also interested in him last season.
The report suggests, the Reds are mulling over a summer move for the teenager and could approach the French club to discuss a potential summer deal.
Wamangituka joined Paris FC from Ales in 2018 and was promoted to the first team in the 2018-19 campaign.
The Merseyside giants are likely to sign a new centre-forward this summer following the departure of Daniel Sturridge.