Liverpool keen on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano
Liverpool have reportedly expressed an interest in signing Dayot Upamecano from the Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, according to German newspaper Bild.
The 18-year-old defender has impressed since joining the German side from Red Bull Salzburg in 2017, and is said to be on the radar of high-profile clubs.
The Merseyside giants have been criticised for failing to bring in defensive reinforcements in the recent summer transfer window.
The report claims, the Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp has set his sights on his homeland and identified the Frenchman as a January target to bolster his defence for the second half of the season.
The report adds that the teenager has a new deal on the cards at the Austrian outfit would raise his buyout clause to the €100m mark in order to fend off interest from the European clubs.
Liverpool have already had business with Leipzig this year, having secured the signature of midfielder Naby Keita in summer.