Liverpool keen on signing Diego Llorente
Liverpool have reportedly made a £22 million offer for Real Sociedad centre-back Diego Llorente, according to a report from Spanish publication AS.
The 25-year-old defender, who is a graduate from the Real Madrid academy, has possesses impressive pace, and he would be an ideal addition for the Merseyside outfit.
It is understood, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen on to add another top class centre-back to his defence, with Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have been inconsistent this term, so Llorente might be just what they need ahead of next season.
Spanish media outlet AS claims that the Reds have submitted a £22m offer for the Spain international, who is a technically gifted defender and is quite comfortable when in possession of the football.