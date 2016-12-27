Liverpool keen on the Dutchman?
After losing the race for PSG-bound Julian Draxler, Liverpool have switched their attention to Quincy Promes, who plays as a midfielder for Spartak Moscow.
According to The Mirror, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has identified the Dutchman as the attacking option as he needs to strengthen his side’s title hopes.
Promes, 24, who is currently in his third season with the Russian outfit but has a get-out clause which is believed to be somewhere around the £20m mark.
The Reds boss was keen to bring Draxler to Anfield but refused to splash more than £25m and get drawn into an auction with the French champions PSG.
Klopp has admitted that he is determined to bring in new faces this January with Sadio Mane’s international commitments at the African Cup of Nations and Countinho’s injury insisting him to bring in attacking reinforcements.
Promes has earned 14 caps for the Netherlands and scored a stunning 37 goals in 72 appearances during his tenure in Russia Premier League.