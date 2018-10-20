Liverpool slap Â£20m price tag on Divock Origi
Liverpool have reportedly slapped a Â£20million price tag on Divock Origi’s head after reports surfaced linking him with a move to Newcastle United.
Origi spent last season on loan at Wolfsburg, but although Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opted to keep the 23-year-old at Anfield for the first half of the season, the midfielder is yet to make a single appearance for the Reds.
Newcastle United are said to be one of a number of clubs considering an offer for the Belgium international, and according to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds have decided on the player’s asking price.
The Merseyside giants have maintained a strong stance regarding Origi’s valuation, with the club doesn’t want to sanction another loan spell to another team.
Origi has not played for Liverpool since 2017-18 campaign.