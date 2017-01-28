Liverpool’s Joe Gomez signs new contract until 2022
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has committed his long-term future by singing a new contract with the Merseyside outfit.
Earlier this week, it had been suggested that the centre-back was in advanced talks with the Reds, and they have now confirmed that the 19-year-old has committed his immediate future to Anfield.
The England Under-21 international told the club’s official website: “It was a very easy decision. It is a great club and when it was mentioned about me extending my time here, it’s not something I had to think very long about. I’m very happy it’s done now and I’ll just look to push on.
“It’s massive. It means a lot to me – it’s a massive gesture from the club to show that trust and faith in me. That’s why it was so important I did the same and done it so quickly, because I’m very happy here. I’ve loved living here and playing here and learning under the new manager, so it was a quick decision.”
Gomez has been limited to just nine appearances in all competitions since joining Liverpool from Charlton Athletic in June 2015.