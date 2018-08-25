Loris Karius joins Besiktas from Liverpool
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has seemingly joined the Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.
However, official announcement has yet to be made from either club, but Besiktas’s Twitter activity – which includes the hashtag #cometobesiktas – appears that the deal has now been finalised.
Besiktas agreed terms with the Merseyside giants over the transfer on Monday, resulting in the 25-year-old shot-stopper being withdrawn from their Premier League action with Crystal Palace that evening.
The deal is understood to see the Germany international join Besiktas on an initial two-year loan deal, with an option to make the move permanent.
The Reds have also included a 20% release clause in Karius’s contract should it become permanent, which is likely to happen if Besiktas qualify for Europe.
Karius racked up 49 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.