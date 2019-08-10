Lucas Moura signs new deal until 2024
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Moura has committed his long-term future to the club after signing a new five-year contract that promises to keep him at north London until 2024.
The Brazil international, who joined Spurs from PSG in January 2018, has been rewarded with a new five-year deal for his impressive performance last season.
The 26-year-old was a key player in Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final, especially against Ajax, where his second-half hat-trick brought the Lilywhites back from the dead.
Moura has scored 15 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.