Man City begin talks with Sporting over Bruno Fernandes?
Manchester City have reportedly begun talks with Sporting Lisbon over a £42m deal for Bruno Fernandes, according to Goal.
City boss Pep Guardiola is said to be in the summer transfer market for a new midfielder due to uncertainty over Ilkay Gundogan’s future.
Sporting ace Bruno Fernandes has caught the eye of a number of elite clubs, with Manchester United are also being linked in recent weeks.
The report claims that the 24-year-old midfielder, who has scored 22 times and provided 14 assists in the Portuguese top flight and Europa League this term, could be on his way to the Etihad this summer.
The defending Premier League champions are believed to be leading the race as they are on the verge of completing a deal with the Portuguese giants.
Fellow compatriot Joao Felix is also rumoured to be on the City’s radar.