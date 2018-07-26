Man City sign PSG teenager Claudio Gomes
Manchester City have announced the signing of Claudio Gomes on a free transfer from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.
The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has been training with the Premier League champions in pre-season and is currently with the squad on their tour to the United States.
The teenager, who is the captain of France’s Under-18 side, was not eligible to officially sign for the Citizens until his 18th birthday on Monday, but the midfielder has now agreed terms and finalised his move from the Parisians.
“He has been so good, so good,” Guardiola said of Gomes. “My opinion is that at that age you have to play. You need minutes, if not with us then with the second team.
“It could be like what happened with Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz – he could stay with us, because from what we have seen in these days, the impression is good, so good.”
Gomes could feature for Manchester giants in their remaining tour matches against Liverpool and Bayern Munich.