Man United closing in on Harry Maguire deal?
Manchester United have reportedly moved closer to securing the signing of Harry Maguire after making a breakthrough in negotiations with Leicester City, according to The Independent, as quoted by Metro.
The Red Devils are closing in on a deal to sign the England international after weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford.
The report adds, a move is now “imminent” after United were able to structure a proposal to sign the 26-year-old defender in a way that the Foxes deemed acceptable.
The report goes on to claim that the deal will include around £10m worth of conditional clauses – and that the centre-back himself has made it clear that he wants to leave the East Midlands this summer.
If the deal goes through, Maguire would become Man United’s third signing of the summer, with the 20-time English champions have already signed up deals for Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.