Man United fans react to Rashford’s rumours

December 22, 2016

West Ham United are said to be interested in making an offer for Marcus Rashford from Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

Man United supporters do not seem too opposed to the rumour of the England international moving on loan to the East London.

The report claims that the Hammers would make an ambitious move to lure the 19-year-old to the London Stadium.

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is determined to increase the striking options, and Rashford emerged as the perfect man to lead the forward line.

The striker has not played regularly at Old Trafford since Jose Mourinho appointed, and he has failed to score for the last 16 games.

