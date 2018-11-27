Man United interested in deal to sign 21-year-old Serbian

| November 27, 2018 | English Premier League, Fiorentina, Manchester United, Serbia, Serie A | No Comments

Fiorentina starlet Nikola Milenkovic is reportedly the subject of interest from Manchester United, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils are looking at a potential deal to lure the 21-year-old defender to Old Trafford in order to improve the defence.

The report adds that United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to sign the Fiorentina centre-back in the January transfer window or at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

It is understood that the Serie A outfit will look for a transfer fee somewhere around £50million to sell Milenkovic after la Viola turned down a £32m bid from an unnamed club in the summer.

The Serbia international has three and a half years left to run on his current contract, and the Italian side will be in a strong position when it comes to negotiations with the 20-time English champions in the mid-season transfer window.

Milenkovic has scored two times in 12 Serie A appearances this season.

Manchester United conceded 21 goals in their opening 13 Premier League matches to raise questions about Mourinho’s defence.

