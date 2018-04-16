Man United keen on Leicester City’ Harry Maguire
Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in making an audacious summer move for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to The Mirror.
The centre-back has impressed for the Foxes since his move from Hull City last summer, appeared 38 times in all competitions for the 2015-16 English champions.
United boss Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is said to be eyeing an overhaul of his defence ahead of next season, with the Portuguese coach has been impressed with a raft of scouting reports on the 25-year-old defender, who scored an equaliser back in December to deny the Red Devils away win over Leicester.
The report adds on to claim that Leicester, who paid Hull £12.3m for Maguire’s services last summer, could be persuaded to do listen to offers starting at £35m.
The England international has also impressed for the national side in recent months and is expected to be in line-up for the FIFA World Cup in Russia this June.