Man United making ‘real progress’ on Ivan Perisic swoop
Manchester United are reportedly making progress in their bid to sign Inter Milan attacker Ivan Perisic, according to the Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol.
The Red Devils are closing in on the signing of the Croatian international after having been linked with a move for the midfielder for much of the summer.
The Premier League giants are believed to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements as Jose Mourinho prepares for his second season at Old Trafford.
Perisic, 28, has been regularly linked with a move to the 20-time English champions and the club are now getting closer to agreeing a deal with the Serie A giants.
Solhekol said on Sky Sports News: “Manchester United are making real progress with their attempt to sign Ivan Perisic.
“So far, Inter have been refusing to lower their £48m asking price but a deal is getting closer.
“Inter are in talks to sign a replacement for Perisic – Keita Balde from Lazio. That should accelerate Perisic to Manchester United.”
Manchester United confirmed the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Everton, the club have also secured the services of defender Victor Lindelof so far this summer.