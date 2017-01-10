Rumour: Man United interested in signing Roma defender Kostas Manolas
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is keen on signing AS Roma‘s Kostas Manolas for staggering amount, as the Portuguese boss continues to bolster his defensive department at Old Trafford.
According to The Sun, Mourinho is willing to lodge whopping £47.6 million for the 25-year-old centre-back’s services, despite Giallorossi standing firm on their £52m valuation.
However with the Serie A giants are in superb form, they’re reluctant to lose Manolas. But, the Red Devils will continue their pursuit of the Greek international though.
Following the exclusion of Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling to injury earlier this season, United’s defensive options appeared very limited, suggesting the Old Trafford outfit do have some strength-in-depth in the defence area.