Man United target £260m Neymar swoop
March 24, 2018 | Brazil, English Premier League, Ligue 1, Manchester United, Paris St Germain | No Comments|
Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in making a world-record bid for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to Diario Gol.
The Red Devils head coach Jose Mourinho ramped up his interest in an offer worth £260m for the Brazilian ace, which could see Paul Pogba move in the opposite direction.
Neymar, 26, who is rumoured to be unhappy at the French capital, has also been linked with the Spanish champions Real Madrid of late.
Mourinho is said to be interested in signing a world-class striker to his ranks this summer due to concerns that Alexis Sanchez struggles to settle at Old Trafford.
The report adds, Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Neymar a whopping deal worth £30m-a-year.