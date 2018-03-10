Manchester City to launch bid for Thomas Lemar
Manchester City are ready to pounce for the France international by making a big-money move for Monaco star Thomas Lemar this summer.
City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements, a player who can play out wide and has identified the Frenchman as one of his top summer targets, according to The Telegraph.
Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have been strongly linked with the 23-year-old in the past, with the latter having a £90m offer rejected last year.
The Sky Blues are yet to confirm how much they are willing to shell out on the highly-rated attacker, but word of their interest is likely to put other suitors on high alert.
Manchester City are also expected to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred this summer.