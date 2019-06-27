Manchester United edge closer to £50m deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in a deal worth up to £50million, BBC understands.
The 21-year-old defender will become manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s second summer signing.
The England international is set to sign a five-year deal at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, and an official announcement is expected to be made on Thursday subject to a medical.
The Red Devils worked solidly to reach an agreement with the Eagles, and the north west giants are believed to be working to make more additions ahead of next season.
Manchester United have so far only signed Daniel James from Swansea City as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer prepares for his first full campaign in charge at Old Trafford.
Wan-Bissaka is set to earn around £80,000-a-week at the Red Devils.