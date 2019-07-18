Matthijs de Ligt signs for Juventus
Juventus continue to prove that they are king of transfer window as the Italian champions have announced the signing of Ajax centre-back Matthijs De Ligt on a five-year deal.
The 19-year-old defender, who had previously been linked with Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Manchester United, has signed a long-term contract with Juve.
The Serie A outfit have paid an initial fee of €75 million for a centre-back who helped Ajax reach Champions League semi-finals last season and win the Eredivisie title.
The highly-rated Dutchman arrived in Turin on Wednesday to undergo a medical at Juve’s headquarters.
De Ligt joins Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Merih Demiral as a new signing at Turin, with newly-appointed manager Maurizio Sarri also contemplating a move to bring veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon back to Italy.
De Ligt contributed eight goals in 77 league appearances for the Dutch champions.