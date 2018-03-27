Napoli star Jorginho wanted by Liverpool?
Liverpool have emerged as rumoured suitors for Jorginho but could face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, The Daily Star reports.
The Reds have identified the Brazil-born Italian star as one of their prime transfer targets for the summer window as the Premier League outfit look to replace out-of-contract Emre Can at the end of the season.
However, the same report claims that it could prove difficult for the Merseyside giants to convince Napoli to sell the 26-year-old midfielder this summer because the Serie A outfit are determined to keep hold of the Italy international.
The report adds that Partenopei have opened talks with the playmaker about a new contract, adding a buy-out clause of £80m in his new deal.
Liverpool could be set to face competition from Manchester United for Jorginho’s signature after the player’s representatives flew out to UK to hold discussions with a number of clubs recently.
Jorginho has scored twice and registered four assists in 26 Serie A appearances for Napoli so far this season.